Man wanted on multiple rape charges arrested in Rocky Mount

Christopher Cooper
Christopher Cooper(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A Greensboro man wanted on nine sex-related offenses was arrested Thursday in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Cooper.

Deputies located and arrested him on Hunter Hill Road.

Cooper, who they say was employed as a nursing assistant, is charged with one count of first-degree rape, four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15, one count of first-degree statutory rape, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child.

Cooper is in the Nash County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

