Mammographers encourage screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and mammographers at CarolinaEast Internal Medicine in Pollocksville are reminding people just how important it is to get annual screenings.

Breast cancer is one of the leading types of cancers in the U.S. for women, second only behind skin cancer.

For mammographer Kimberly Cole, this month is not only about supporting those who have battled the disease, but also about promoting the importance of awareness surrounding breast cancer.

“I wanted to make sure that people are aware that this is important, we’ve had so much COVID in our face, that I feel like some of the other issues have been kind of put on the back burner, and this is something that is still going on so we still need to make sure women are coming in the door and dealing with their health.”

Cole has also organized a fundraiser that will support the American Cancer Society through a raffle and by sewing pink ribbon patches that people can buy.

To purchase raffle tickets or take part in any of their other fundraising you can email Cole at kcole@carolinaeasthealth.com.

