Advertisement

Mammographers encourage screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and mammographers at CarolinaEast Internal Medicine in Pollocksville are reminding people just how important it is to get annual screenings.

Breast cancer is one of the leading types of cancers in the U.S. for women, second only behind skin cancer.

For mammographer Kimberly Cole, this month is not only about supporting those who have battled the disease, but also about promoting the importance of awareness surrounding breast cancer.

“I wanted to make sure that people are aware that this is important, we’ve had so much COVID in our face, that I feel like some of the other issues have been kind of put on the back burner, and this is something that is still going on so we still need to make sure women are coming in the door and dealing with their health.”

Kimberly Cole, CarolinaEast Internal Medicine

Cole has also organized a fundraiser that will support the American Cancer Society through a raffle and by sewing pink ribbon patches that people can buy.

To purchase raffle tickets or take part in any of their other fundraising you can email Cole at kcole@carolinaeasthealth.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
New Bern Federal Courthouse
Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers

Latest News

Elizabeth City State University announces COVID-19 protocols ahead of Homecoming.
ECSU cancels Homecoming parade, requires proof of vaccination or negative test for other events
Child care workers hope vaccine age is extended.
Childcare workers want vaccination age lowered
COVID-19 vaccine
Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated
Boosters and antibodies offered in Onslow County.
Booster shots and antibodies are available in Onslow County