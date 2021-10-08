Advertisement

Lenoir County deputies charge man in connection with stolen trailer

Michael Strickland
Michael Strickland(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after a trailer was stolen.

On Monday, officials say a trailer was stolen from a home on Smith Grady Road in Deep Run.

Deputies responded to the home and gathered information that was then shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies. The victims began spreading pictures and information on social media.

The sheriff’s office says with the public’s help, they found the stolen trailer and arrested Michael Strickland.

Strickland is charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. He was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

