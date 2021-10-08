John Paul II football runs to home victory over Faith Christian
Saints 43, Patriots 28
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8
John Paul II 43, Faith Christian 28
Tarboro 48, South Creek 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Rosewood 27
Princeton 71, Goldsboro 8
Northeastern 44, Camden County 0
North Edgecombe 49, Southeast Halifax 12
Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 6
Riverside-Martin vs Kinston Parrott Academy - Cancelled
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.