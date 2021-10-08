Advertisement

John Paul II football runs to home victory over Faith Christian

Saints 43, Patriots 28
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8

John Paul II 43, Faith Christian 28

Tarboro 48, South Creek 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Rosewood 27

Princeton 71, Goldsboro 8

Northeastern 44, Camden County 0

North Edgecombe 49, Southeast Halifax 12

Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 6

Riverside-Martin vs Kinston Parrott Academy - Cancelled

ECU soccer extends unbeaten streak to three games, tops Temple
