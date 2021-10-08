Jim’s First Alert Forecast: A few showers Friday; Soggy Saturday shaping up

Forecast Discussion: An area of low pressure will track along the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night. There remains a low, 30% chance of development as the low passes by this weekend. While the system will likely not become a tropical storm, it will bring a healthy shot of rain to eastern North Carolina. Inland areas will likely see 1″ (give or take) of rainfall with locations east of highway 17 through the coast receiving 2-4″ of rainfall. Winds will gust to around 30 mph along the coast through the weekend.

Mum Fest is this weekend and rain chances for New Bern are heightened on Saturday in comparison to farther inland regions. Rain chances will be 80% Saturday and 30% Sunday with highs in the 70s.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Friday

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High of 80. Rain chance 30%. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Saturday

Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance 70%. Wind: NE 12 G 18.

Sunday

Morning showers to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Rain chance 30%. Wind: NE 15 G 20.