Hertford town councilman sentenced for making threat

HERTFORD, N.C. (AP) - A judge has ordered a town councilman to serve five days in jail after finding him guilty of threatening a citizen at a town council meeting this summer.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was sentenced on Wednesday and appealed the decision.

The district court judge found Jackson guilty of threatening a man during the meeting on July 6. The judge sentenced Jackson to serve 120 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.