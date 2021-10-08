Havelock man busted for selling meth, fentanyl

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for selling drugs.

The Havelock Police Department says Kenneth Whitehead, also known as “Wayne,” was charged with several counts of distribution of fentanyl, several counts of distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police had been investigating the sale of drugs in the Havelock area for months, and they say anonymous tips from the public helped in arresting Whitehead.

Havelock PD found that more than 7.5 ounces of meth and more than 1.4 ounces of fentanyl had been bought from Whitehead.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office helped the department secure a federal arrest warrant for Whitehead on 21 counts involving drugs.

Whitehead is currently jailed under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Havelock PD at 252-447-3212 or by anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/.

