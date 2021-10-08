Havelock High principal named Craven County Principal of the Year

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Friday was a special day for one high school principal in the east who took home a big honor.

Havelock High principal Stacie Friebel was surprised by teachers, employees and students who threw her a party as she was named Craven County Principal of the Year.

She was picked from a pool of three finalists across the school system. In all, 26 principals were considered for the special award.

Friebel says she was surprised by the celebration and is honored to be the principal of the year. “I’m surrounded every day by wonderful children and wonderful adults and I do my very best to serve them every day. In the past year and a half, in particular, has not been easy to be a school leader.”

Friebel has been an educator for 28 years and has been the principal of Havelock High School for three years.

