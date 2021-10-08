Four busted after two SWAT raids in Kinston on same day

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s SWAT team was busy on Wednesday with two different operations that netted four drug arrests.

One of those raids happened in the 400 block of North Adkin Street and police were looking for crack cocaine.

They charged Michael Hooks, 40, with sell/deliver cocaine, distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of narcotics.

Hooks was jailed on a $190,000 bond.

The next day, officers were able to arrest Maurice Hooks in connection with the same raid. The 40 -year-old is charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

His bond was set at $100,000.

The other search warrant was for a home in the 300 block of North Orion Street and was also for crack cocaine.

Two men at that home were arrested.

Thomas Washington, 53, was charged with 2 counts of sell/deliver cocaine, 3 counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and 3 counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of narcotics. Washington was jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Michael Aytche,46, was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of narcotics. Aytche was given a $150,000 bond.

Police say all four arrests wrapped up a three-month drug investigation and were part of an initiative to suppress violent crime in the city.

