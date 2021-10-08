Family and friends remember track legend at funeral

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friends and family members remembered Lee Vernon McNeill Friday at his funeral service beside East Carolina University’s track field.

McNeill was admitted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Aug. 27 due to COVID-19.

McNeill’s sister Tasha Simpson told WITN he died Sept. 29 at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Simpson raised money to cover her brother’s medical costs, but after he lost his battle with the virus, the money went toward his funeral.

“My brother leaves behind a legacy of his family. He also leaves behind accolades of being a 5 time All-American, record-holder for East Carolina University. Being one of the fastest men in the world. That’s who he was.”

Those in attendance for the memorial service wore t-shirts with McNeill’s face on it, as well as an accurate statement of who he was.

“It says ‘I was made to be in the small percentages.’ He was small but big in impact. He was in the small percentage of everything. He was the smallest of his brothers. He ended up being an Olympian. Which is a small percentage. He ended up being at East Carolina University in the ’80s, an African American male in the ‘80s. He was able to achieve some of the things that he was able to achieve.”

McNeill held the record for the 100-meter dash while at ECU. He was also a 5-time All-American and won international gold medals at the 1988 Pan American Games.

