Family and friends remember track legend at funeral

Funeral for Lee Vernon McNeill
By Justin Lundy and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friends and family members remembered Lee Vernon McNeill Friday at his funeral service beside East Carolina University’s track field.

McNeill was admitted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Aug. 27 due to COVID-19.

McNeill’s sister Tasha Simpson told WITN he died Sept. 29 at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Simpson raised money to cover her brother’s medical costs, but after he lost his battle with the virus, the money went toward his funeral.

Those in attendance for the memorial service wore t-shirts with McNeill’s face on it, as well as an accurate statement of who he was.

McNeill held the record for the 100-meter dash while at ECU. He was also a 5-time All-American and won international gold medals at the 1988 Pan American Games.

