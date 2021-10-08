ECSU cancels Homecoming parade, requires proof of vaccination or negative test for other events

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced changes to its upcoming Homecoming events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The university says it has canceled this year’s parade to decrease the number of people gathering within the community.

ECSU will also require all guests provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Both options will also require a photo ID, either state issued or university ID, to be admitted.

Guests 12 or older, will be required to provide a negative test result, while those under 12 years of age will be required to wear a mask at all times.

“Amid the excitement, we remain vigilant as we are still in a pandemic and must exercise caution and implement protocols for the safety and well-being of the ECSU community.”

In addition to testing and vaccination protocols, all indoor facilities, including enclosed tents, will be limited to 85% capacity.

ECSU is encouraging those who wish to attend events, purchase tickets in advance to reduce interaction and limit potential exposure. Limited ticket sales will take place at the door.

The university’s Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 17 – 24. To learn more about the events and protocols, visit the Elizabeth City State University Homecoming website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.