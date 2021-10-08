COVID-19: North Carolina hospitalizations drop 35% in one month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 have dropped 35% within the past month.

New figures out Friday from the state Department of Health and Human Services said there are 2,467 hospitalizations, compared to 3,814 back on September 6th.

The number of adults in ICU with the virus has also dropped significantly, from 937 a month ago to 676 on Thursday.

To date, there have been 17,104 deaths from COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 85 since Thursday.

While new cases continue to come in, the rate of positive tests keeps dropping. The state had a 6.7% positive rate for tests on Friday, compared to 14.9% on September 6th.

