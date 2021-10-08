Advertisement

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament names new executive director

Madison Struyk
Madison Struyk(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The popular Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has a new executive director.

The Big Rock board of directors appointed Madison Struyk to the position. She’s from Morehead City and has worked with the tournament for many years.

In 2015, Struyk accepted a full time role as Retail Assistant and Social Media Coordinator for the tournament, where she grew Big Rock’s seasonal retail store to a year round operation. In 2017, she was promoted to the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament Director. Organizers say her passion and dedication landed her the Assistant Big Rock Tournament Director position in 2019.

The former executive director Crystal Hesmer was with the tournament for 24 years. Current Big Rock Kids Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe will fill Struyk’s prior position.

