Ayden man gets back-to-back life sentences in murder of grandparents for drug money

Michael Norris pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Ayden man pleaded guilty today to killing his elderly grandparents to get drug money.

Michael Norris was given two back-to-back life sentences without the possibility of parole in Craven County court.

The bodies of Andrew and Sandra Hoyle were found in their Dragstrip Road home back on July 8th, 2020. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Norris became an immediate suspect when investigators learned he was living with his grandparents while detoxing from heroin.

Cash, a gun, the grandmother’s cell phone, and the grandfather’s vehicle were all missing from the home. Norris was found driving the stolen vehicle a couple of hours later in Beaufort County and prosecutors say he was driving to Greenville to buy drugs when he was stopped.

The man today pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

