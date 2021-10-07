Town Creek Culvert named North Carolina’s Top Stormwater Project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A project that took more than two years to complete in Greenville, is receiving recognition.

The Town Creek Culvert Drainage Improvement Project received an award from American Public Works Association North Carolina Chapter during its conference last month in Asheville.

The annual award is presented to successful stormwater management improvement projects that excel in elements of infrastructure and natural systems.

When selected a recipient for the award, the benefit to the community, use of good construction practices and safety, community relations, community involvement, use of innovative strategies, benefits to the design of future projects, and sustainable practices.

The $33 million project began in the Uptown District of Greenville in March of 2018, and was completed in October of 2020. The Town Creek Culvert was designed to address drainage issues from about 300 acres, beginning near Ninth Street and Washington Street and continuing to the Tar River.

In addition to alleviating flooding concerns, the Town Creek Culver project also resulted in new paving and streetscaping in the area, while providing education opportunities between ECU and the city.

