Advertisement

Town Creek Culvert named North Carolina’s Top Stormwater Project

Town Creek Culvert
Town Creek Culvert(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A project that took more than two years to complete in Greenville, is receiving recognition.

The Town Creek Culvert Drainage Improvement Project received an award from American Public Works Association North Carolina Chapter during its conference last month in Asheville.

The annual award is presented to successful stormwater management improvement projects that excel in elements of infrastructure and natural systems.

When selected a recipient for the award, the benefit to the community, use of good construction practices and safety, community relations, community involvement, use of innovative strategies, benefits to the design of future projects, and sustainable practices.

(WITN)

The $33 million project began in the Uptown District of Greenville in March of 2018, and was completed in October of 2020. The Town Creek Culvert was designed to address drainage issues from about 300 acres, beginning near Ninth Street and Washington Street and continuing to the Tar River.

In addition to alleviating flooding concerns, the Town Creek Culver project also resulted in new paving and streetscaping in the area, while providing education opportunities between ECU and the city.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
Woman sent to prison for social security fraud
ECU Thet Chi member Austin Hunter responds after an arrest was made in response to a fraudulent...
ECU Theta Chi member speaks out about racist social media post

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated
Spooky Science with Covey Denton
Spooky Science: At-home experiments to try ahead of Halloween
Zachary Bellingham
Donations accepted for Craven County deputy shot in line of duty
Spooky Science: Soda Bones
Spooky Science: Soda Bones