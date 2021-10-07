Advertisement

Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
Woman sent to prison for social security fraud
Police released surveillance photos of the mall break-in.
Kinston police investigate another break-in at Vernon Park Mall

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail
A spokesperson for the family of Timothy Simpkins spoke after the shooting at Timberview High...
Texas school shooting suspect's family claims he was bullied
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe