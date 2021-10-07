Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Dropping average high temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to find the sweaters and pick a pumpkin. The Autumn season is known for cold fronts and less daylight each day. Temperatures tumble with each cold front. The question is how much does the average high temperature drop from October to November. These averages are for Greenville, NC.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 7 (WITN)

I had a similar trivia question a month ago. If you remember the answer then, you will have a good idea of the answer now and the drop in temperatures is fairly steady from September through November.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 7 (WITN)

The actual drop is a little over 9 and a half degrees, so 10 is the best answer. Find the blankets for the bed and be ready for the coming cool down. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.