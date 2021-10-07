Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Dropping average high temperatures

We are in a cooling time of year with less daylight every day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to find the sweaters and pick a pumpkin. The Autumn season is known for cold fronts and less daylight each day. Temperatures tumble with each cold front. The question is how much does the average high temperature drop from October to November. These averages are for Greenville, NC.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 7
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 7(WITN)

I had a similar trivia question a month ago. If you remember the answer then, you will have a good idea of the answer now and the drop in temperatures is fairly steady from September through November.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 7
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 7(WITN)

The actual drop is a little over 9 and a half degrees, so 10 is the best answer. Find the blankets for the bed and be ready for the coming cool down. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
Woman sent to prison for social security fraud
Police released surveillance photos of the mall break-in.
Kinston police investigate another break-in at Vernon Park Mall

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Thursday with mainly coastal wet weather
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 6
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Has every lower 48 state been below zero
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Isolated showers
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 5
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which areas cool quicker in Autumn