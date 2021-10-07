Advertisement

Onslow County sees a dozen COVID-19 deaths in seven days

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials say their COVID-19 infection rate is dropping even though a dozen more people have died just this month.

The county released new statistics Thursday afternoon.

A dozen deaths in the first seven days of the month bring the county’s death toll to 244. Last month Onslow County had 46 deaths from the virus.

Three of those deaths were people under 65.

The county’s positivity rate from tests is dropping, the county health department says. It is now 10.1%, compared to 6.4% for the state.

Onslow County continues to mirror the state’s 58% vaccine rate for those who have received at least one vaccine shot.

These statistics were provided by the Onslow County Health Department.
