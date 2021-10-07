Advertisement

Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man will serve two life without parole sentences after being found guilty of killing two brothers more than five years ago.

Steven McCarty was found guilty Thursday afternoon of two counts of first-degree murder and felonious burning of personal property in Onslow County.

He was accused of killing Deandre and Tyler Gilbert who were reported missing on May 14, 2016, by their mother. Their bodies were found two days later in Maple Hill while their burned vehicle was discovered about three miles away in Pender County.

Deputies never revealed a motive in the double homicide.

