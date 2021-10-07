Like the waves he rides Daffer always looking to the next kick for ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is relying on a redshirt freshman kicker from Wilmington this year. Owen Daffer. He and his coach spoke about his hobbies and his kicking this week heading into their clash with UCF.

“You never want a freshman kicker. But, he’s done really well,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I’m pleased with his development. I’m pleased with how he has handled everything. The one thing about it is he is the kind of kid I don’t have to worry what I say to him. He does handle things very well.”

It takes a certain kind of person to be a kicker.

“I just put my mind to the next kick, whether I make it or miss it,” says ECU placekicker Owen Daffer, “I try to stay focused on what is going on in the game.”

For Wilmington’s Owen Daffer kicks are like ocean waves he rides, it’s always about the next one.

“Back home I love surfing, I love being at the beach. I have a skateboard I ride around on campus to get to classes and everything,” says Daffer.

“We’ve talked about it,” says Houston, “I am going to take it away from him.”

The other piece to Daffer is his constant competitive side.

“We have a pool table we are always competing on that. Practice every single day. We have a ping pong table we play on me and my buddies,” says Daffer, “So, everything I do is really a competition.”

He’s 5 of 7 on field goals so far this season. His long is 39 in game for ECU. But, the leg has proven itself to be extremely long before.

“My farthest ever is 65,” Daffer says.

Daffer says part of his growth is just getting experience each time out.

“The first game a shock was not being able to hear,” says Owen, “Obviously I have never had to deal with that.”

Learning to be ready for the big kick someday with the game on the line.

“I had the situation against South Carolina went up 17-14 so I know what it is like to be in a big time kicking situation to give us the lead,” says Daffer, “but a game winner I still need that under my belt to really improve.”

ECU and UCF kick off on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.

