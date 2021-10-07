Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Thursday with mainly coastal wet weather

Forecast Discussion: Cloudy skies are with us as low pressure near the coast combines with an upper level system to our west. Rain will hug the coast off and on today into tonight. Rain chances appear to be highest Saturday for all areas. Temperatures are little lower under the cloud deck with most areas seeing upper 70s to around 80 Thursday. Friday may have a few more sun breaks with lower 80s for highs. Saturday will drop into the mid 70s as rain is more likely. Our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very low as rainfall totals will actually be beneficial since it has been so dry for the last couple of weeks.

Mum Fest is this weekend and rain chances for New Bern are heightened on Saturday in comparison to farther inland regions. Rain chances will be 70% Saturday and 30% Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Thursday

Scattered showers, mainly along the coast, under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy. High of 80. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: NE-10 G15

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered showers. High of 81. Rain chance 40%. Wind: NE-10 G15.

Saturday

Periods of rain. Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance 70%. Wind: NE-12 G18