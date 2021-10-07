Greenville Halloween business already busy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Halloween is right around the corner and people are already going out to buy what they’re going to need to celebrate.

At Halloween Express in Greenville Thursday, people were buying their favorite Halloween costumes and spooky decorations.

Owner Lisa Cartwright says the most popular items are costumes seen on TikTok, classic Halloween costumes, and masks.

She also says they are seeing a lot of East Carolina University students compared to last year when students were sent home for the pandemic.

Cartwright says, “We have a lot of early shoppers. Halloween is usually last minute. I’ve been here for the last 23 years and usually, people are slamming in the last 2 weeks but it is busy in here now and it’s one o’clock.”

She says they are getting in shipments of new spooky gear all the way up to Halloween.

