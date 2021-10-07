Advertisement

Greenville Halloween business already busy

Halloween Express in Greenville has booming business this year.
Halloween Express in Greenville has booming business this year.(Amber Lake)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Halloween is right around the corner and people are already going out to buy what they’re going to need to celebrate.

At Halloween Express in Greenville Thursday, people were buying their favorite Halloween costumes and spooky decorations.

Owner Lisa Cartwright says the most popular items are costumes seen on TikTok, classic Halloween costumes, and masks.

She also says they are seeing a lot of East Carolina University students compared to last year when students were sent home for the pandemic.

Cartwright says, “We have a lot of early shoppers. Halloween is usually last minute. I’ve been here for the last 23 years and usually, people are slamming in the last 2 weeks but it is busy in here now and it’s one o’clock.”

She says they are getting in shipments of new spooky gear all the way up to Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
Woman sent to prison for social security fraud

Latest News

Child care workers hope vaccine age is extended.
Childcare workers want vaccination age lowered
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain into the weekend
ECVC's 2021 employee success story features Alex Perry, who works at Acculink.
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center recognizes Acculink employee
Onslow County sees a dozen COVID-19 deaths in seven days