Advertisement

Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison

New Bern Federal Courthouse
New Bern Federal Courthouse(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from Pitt County was sentenced to prison in New Bern this week.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old CiGi Potter, of Pitt County, was sentenced to 6 2/3 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say Potter supplied meth to people in Duplin, Pitt and Onslow Counties, some of whom were members of a white supremacist organization in Onslow County.

We’re told two of the organization’s people who arranged a deal with Potter have been sentenced in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement found Potter was responsible for possession with the intent to distribute and distributing more than 211 ounces of meth from Feb. 2018 to Nov. 2019.

More information can be found in the press release here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School
Woman sent to prison for social security fraud

Latest News

This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
Man gets consecutive life sentences for killing Onslow County brothers
70 percent of North Carolina adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Stolen FedEx truck weaves through traffic in Greenville, North Carolina.
Greenville North Carolina stolen FedEx truck