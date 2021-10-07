Feds say Pitt County woman who was selling meth to white supremacist org. headed to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from Pitt County was sentenced to prison in New Bern this week.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old CiGi Potter, of Pitt County, was sentenced to 6 2/3 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say Potter supplied meth to people in Duplin, Pitt and Onslow Counties, some of whom were members of a white supremacist organization in Onslow County.

We’re told two of the organization’s people who arranged a deal with Potter have been sentenced in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement found Potter was responsible for possession with the intent to distribute and distributing more than 211 ounces of meth from Feb. 2018 to Nov. 2019.

