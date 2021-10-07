Eastern Carolina Vocational Center recognizes Acculink employee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For a couple of months, Alex Perry had to wait to get a job after receiving vocational work training.

But the wait was well worth it.

Acculink celebrated Perry’s year of hard work on Thursday with his family and Eastern Carolina Vocational Center who found him the job.

“I like it here, it’s a good job,” Perry said. “I like the people here.”

Perry, who has autism, works at the warehouse wrapping mugs and getting them ready for shipment.

He’s a hard worker employees can’t compete with; one person joked they have to kick him out when it’s time to go home in a video presented to Perry and his family.

“We don’t have employees like that,” Bonnie Bright, Acculink area supervisor, said in the video. “He’s the only one that’s not running out the door.”

Perry said he could work all night if he wanted to and his dad, Paul Perry, echoed his strong work ethic.

“Even when he doesn’t feel well, he still wants to come to work,” Paul said.

“He’s the employee that everybody wishes they had.”

For Paul, seeing his son recognized was a proud moment.

“It’s a worry for all parents, what is my child gonna do?” Paul said.

“Alex has autism, but he doesn’t let it get him down, he doesn’t use it as a crutch. He’s just like you and I. I want people to know that your child can do anything. You can have them out into the workforce too.”

Perry’s younger brother Cole said ever since they were little, anything Perry wanted to do, he would go for it.

“Especially when we would have to do household chores,” Cole said. “Anytime he would start, he would always finish. The way he goes about things... I know I could do better just by looking at him.”

ECVC’s Wade Scales presented the award to Perry.

“Anybody with a work ethic and somebody that’s honest and somebody that wants to empower themselves,” Scales said.

“We believe that employment is such a way to find self-worth and anybody that’s exploring that could have a real resource at ECVC. It’s family that’s making the introduction to ECVC that are exploring resources for their child.”

Perry’s advice is to try your best.

“Come to work, you need to do something, you can’t sit down,” Perry said. “Try do your best, do what your parents ask you to.”

