Donations accepted for Craven County deputy shot in line of duty

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Donations are being collected for a deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputy Zachary Bellingham was shot Friday on Crooked Run Drive in New Bern. Deputies went to the home of Robert Westrup, 41, for a wellness check and to serve commitment papers when officials say he shot Bellingham. Bellingham was flown to the hospital with serious injuries and Westrup has been charged with assault on a law enforcement with a deadly weapon and attempted first degree murder.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office is now collecting money to help Bellingham with medical costs. Donations can be sent to the following address:

FOCCSO

P.O. Box 1822-6

S. Glenburnie Rd. PMB 266

New Bern, NC 28562

The sheriff’s office asks that you put “for Deputy Bellingham” on personal checks. You can also send it to PayPal with a note “for officer Bellingham.”

From Sheriff Chip Hughes: Dear friends, On behalf of the Craven County Sheriff's Office family, I want to express our... Posted by Friends of Craven County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sheriff Hughes released the following statement,

On behalf of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office family, I want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to each one of you who have reached out to our Office since last Friday night’s tragedy. While Deputy Bellingham’s injuries are very serious, we are grateful he is showing signs of improvement. His recovery will be a long and difficult process and he will continue to need our prayers and support. Many have contacted our Office to ask what they can do to help Deputy Bellingham, so the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office has offered to collect monetary donations for him through their 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. FOCCSO has been very effectively fundraising and educating the public for our Animal Protective Services and K9 units working with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. All money donated on behalf of Deputy Bellingham will go directly to pay his expenses.

