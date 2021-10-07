Donations accepted for Craven County deputy shot in line of duty
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Donations are being collected for a deputy who was shot in the line of duty.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputy Zachary Bellingham was shot Friday on Crooked Run Drive in New Bern. Deputies went to the home of Robert Westrup, 41, for a wellness check and to serve commitment papers when officials say he shot Bellingham. Bellingham was flown to the hospital with serious injuries and Westrup has been charged with assault on a law enforcement with a deadly weapon and attempted first degree murder.
Sheriff Chip Hughes says the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office is now collecting money to help Bellingham with medical costs. Donations can be sent to the following address:
|FOCCSO
P.O. Box 1822-6
S. Glenburnie Rd. PMB 266
New Bern, NC 28562
The sheriff’s office asks that you put “for Deputy Bellingham” on personal checks. You can also send it to PayPal with a note “for officer Bellingham.”
Sheriff Hughes released the following statement,
