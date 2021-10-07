Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte officials say all new city hires must get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Charlotte Observer reports that officials told employees in an email Wednesday that the vaccines aren’t required for existing employees, but all employees must be vaccinated to be eligible for a wellness incentive program.

The city says the program provides a financial reward to eligible employees and spouses through an annual medical premium savings or city contribution.

As of Wednesday, about 70% of the city’s more than 7,700 government workers are at least partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.