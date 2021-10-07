Advertisement

70 percent of North Carolina adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

(WHSV)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a big milestone in the fight against COVID-19 this week.

The DHHS says 70 percent of North Carolinians age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary

The DHHS says people who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine have recently been made available for people who are age 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or in a place where many people work together.

People age 12-17 are now also able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, with trials being done to decide on children age 5-11.

