Woman sent to prison for social security fraud

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N,C. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to more than five years in prison for using her position in the Social Security Administration to direct benefits into nine separate bank accounts that she had access to.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Bern says 45-year-old Stephanie Chavis of Saint Pauls was also ordered to pay almost $761,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Chavis used her government credentials as an operations supervisor at the Fayetteville office of the Social Security Administration to access the accounts of more than 60 people and used the information to generate the fraudulent payment requests.

