Advertisement

Weak tropical disturbance edging towards southeast coast

The development potential remains very slim over the coming days
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Disturbance: An area of showers and storms is located just east and northeast of The Bahamas or about 750 miles southeast of the North Carolina coast. This area will drift toward the Carolinas this week, but is only given a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression since upper winds are not favorable for it to form. Stay with WITN as we track this system and give you a first alert if anything changes. The next name to be used for a tropical storm is Wanda.

The development potential remains at a very slim 10%.
The development potential remains at a very slim 10%.(Jim Howard)
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Tobarsalas
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
ECU researchers looking for volunteers to test Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Isolated showers
The development potential remains at a very slim 10%.
Weak tropical disturbance edging towards southeast coast
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Isolated showers
Mask mandate remains for Onslow County Schools
Mask mandate remains for Onslow County Schools