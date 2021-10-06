Weak tropical disturbance edging towards southeast coast

Tropical Disturbance: An area of showers and storms is located just east and northeast of The Bahamas or about 750 miles southeast of the North Carolina coast. This area will drift toward the Carolinas this week, but is only given a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression since upper winds are not favorable for it to form. Stay with WITN as we track this system and give you a first alert if anything changes. The next name to be used for a tropical storm is Wanda.

The development potential remains at a very slim 10%. (Jim Howard)

Extended list of Tropical Names (WITN Weather)

