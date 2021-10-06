Advertisement

Underage student caught with handgun at South Central High School

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A handgun was confiscated from an underage student at South Central High School Wednesday afternoon.

The student was taken into custody by Greenville police.

A spokesperson for Pitt County Schools says the weapon was not shown to anyone, no one was threatened by the student, and “it has been determined that there is no current threat to campus.”

Pitt County Schools says they sent similar communication to South Central High School parents.

The public information officer for PCS says the student’s bookbag was searched during an unrelated incident in the main office.

