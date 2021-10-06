Advertisement

Thousands of Marines return to Camp Lejeune from overseas deployments

Marine Expeditionary Unit returns to Camp Lejeune
Marine Expeditionary Unit returns to Camp Lejeune(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of Marines and sailors have returned home to Camp Lejeune from deployments in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.

Two Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group ships sat just off of Onslow Beach.

Troops departed the ships by helicopter and landing crafts. Military vehicles and machinery were also taken off of the ships.

Today’s return marks the conclusion of a seven-month deployment by the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

