Thousands of Marines return to Camp Lejeune from overseas deployments

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of Marines and sailors have returned home to Camp Lejeune from deployments in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.

Two Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group ships sat just off of Onslow Beach.

Troops departed the ships by helicopter and landing crafts. Military vehicles and machinery were also taken off of the ships.

“Just spending that time away and doing the things we did and then come home, it is hard to explain, but it is very rewarding. I’m sure the Marines arriving today are so happy to be here, happy to see their families and so happy to be back at Camp Lejeune.”

Today’s return marks the conclusion of a seven-month deployment by the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

