Teacher of the Week: Polly Rollinson from Tyrrell Elementary School

TYRRELL COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for October 6 is Polly Rollinson from Tyrrell Elementary School.

Rollinson currently teaches first grade. She has spent the past 15 years teaching in Tyrrell County. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Elizabeth City State University.

The person who nominated Mrs. Rollinson wrote, “I would like to nominate Polly Rollinson from Tyrrell Elementary.. Mrs. Polly has been a rockstar all year and has helped all of her students make great strides this year, despite being remote for half the year.

Mrs. Polly incorporates and teaches her students so many things during calendar time that most adults do not even know - which president is on each coin, holidays in each month, what independence day means and who we gained our independence from.

Even when teaching remotely,, Mrs. Polly still was able to make unique connections with each of her students and welcomed them all back into her classroom with open arms and made them feel safe and comfortable.

Mrs. Polly is always willing to go the extra mile for her ‘babies; and deserves to be teacher of the week.”

Congratulations Mrs. Rollinson!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.