Sports Spotlight: Southside running back Kenjray Coffield has grown into home run threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Very few high school football teams are still undefeated. Southside in Chocowinity is one of them. We feature senior running back Kenjray Coffield for his work for the Seahawks so far in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I was raised in Bertie county. I started playing right when I was about eight or 10 years old,” says Southside senior running back Kenjray Coffield, “I thought football was gonna be my favorite sport so that’s why I started playing.”

“He’s a good kid man. He’s all the time smiling. He’s got one of those smiles you always remember,” says Southside head football coach Jeff Carrow, “He’s not a huge vocal guy but the way he carries himself on the field speaks for him. He’s loved by all his teammates.”

Southside senior Kenjray Coffield moved with his family to Chocowinity just before starting middle school. He met his football teammates who he still competes with as a senior.

“We all started probably the same time seventh grade,” Kenjray says, “We’ve come along way because all the seniors do a lot to get to this position.”

“Coffield’s been with us for four years. He was a talented freshman coming in and he’s grown and developed each year,” says Carrow.

Kenjry plays both offense and defense. But he’s really run the ball this fall. 723 yards in 5 games, averaging almost 13 yards per carry.

“It’s fun hitting people, it’s fun running,” Kenjray says, “The line always set us up great, the holes be open, they be big. I get that space it feels great because I know I’m about to score.”

Coffield has 7 rushing touchdowns in 5 games. But, what has really stood out to his coach is the little things he’s added to his game.

“You know he’s done a great job of ball fakes this year, He’s really stepped up his game blocking and that’s what makes her office go when everybody does their job,” says Carrow, “He’s always asking questions offensively, defensively just a kid he wants to continue to grow.”

Learning to deal with big pressure is one of those areas of growth for Coffield.

People always saying Kenjray do this do that,” says Coffield, “Just be putting pressure on my back.”

Pressure which will continue to grow with each win.

“One of the best teams we’ve had since I’ve been here,” says Kenjray, “We worked hard during the summer and is paying off now.”

5-0. Ready for the pressure and hoping to reach some major team goals for his senior season.

“Stay undefeated, win conference, go to states, win, get a ring,” says Coffield.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.