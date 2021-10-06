Priest accused of sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - A Catholic priest who served this past summer in Washington has been accused of sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Charlotte has reported to Charlotte police that the allegation was made against Father Francis Gillespie.

Gillespie, a Jesuit priest, filled in at Mother of Mercy Church in Washington from June to August.

The diocese said Gillespie is accused of sexually abusing a student at a Charlotte parish 20 years ago.

Gillespie was removed from his current position in Laurinburg after the Diocese of Raleigh learned of the allegations.

At this time, the 79-year-old priest has not been charged with a crime.

