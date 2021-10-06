Post office named in honor of Congressman Walter Jones Jr.

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local post office has been dedicated in memory of the late Congressman Walter B. Jones Junior.

The Farmville post office in Pitt County has been renamed for the Congressman who passed away in 2019.

Jones was a lifelong Farmville resident and represented eastern Carolina’s Third District in Congress for 24 years.

His successor, Republican Greg Murphy, and Democratic Congressman GK Butterfield joined more than a hundred area residents and elected officials as a plaque honoring Jones was unveiled outside the post office Tuesday morning.

Farmville Mayor John Moore recalls Jones’ humble nature. “Congressman Jones was a people person. He talked to all kinds of folks from both sides of the aisle. He learned how to work with both sides of the aisle, and basically to be an elected official he kept the politics out of it in my opinion.”

Our state’s entire Congressional delegation supported naming the post office in honor of Jones.

