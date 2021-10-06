Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Has every lower 48 state been below zero

As winter nears, I thought I would test your knowledge of cold weather
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even in a warming planet, cold outbreaks will happen. As the world warms, weather patterns change and when warmer winds blow toward the poles, that forces colder weather southward into places that don’t usually get it. Take Texas last year as an example. The polar vortex, or coldest core of air over the Northern Hemisphere, was displaced from the arctic and briefly moved all the way south to Texas. Do you think every state in the lower 48 states has been below zero? The question and answer are below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 6(WITN)

I didn’t include all 50 states because it seems pretty clear that Hawaii hasn’t been below zero. Hawaii’s coldest temperature was 12 degrees, thanks to its high mountains. Make your guess and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Oct 6(WITN)

Yes, every state in the lower 48 states has dipped below zero at some point during weather record keeping. Florida has the warmest “record low” temperature at 2 below zero. North Carolina’s record coldest is minus 34, set in the mountains. - Phillip Williams

