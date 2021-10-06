Pet of the Week: Sparrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s “bird litter” is looking for her forever home.

Sparrow is a four month old American bulldog mix. Sparrow is the runt of the litter, but volunteers say you shouldn’t let her tiny size fool you! They say she can hold her own.

Volunteers say she is in a foster home where she is thriving. She is almost completely house and crate trained and is catching on to some fun tricks.

She loves playtime with her foster brother and very much has a “zoomies” kind of play style where she loves to show off her speed!

if you’re interested in her or any of the pets, head to the humane society’s website.

