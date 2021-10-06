Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) - Authorities in North Carolina have investigated multiple reported sightings of Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says tipsters have reported a dozen sightings of Laundrie in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border since Thursday. Those reports include a 911 call by a man claiming he was 99.99% positive he spoke to Laundrie.

Investigators in North Carolina say they’ve followed up on every tip, “but all to no avail.”

Laundrie was last seen by his parents at their Florida home on September 14. His family said he had gone hiking in the Carlton Reserve but never returned.

An extensive search of that reserve also came up empty.

