Advertisement

New Bern business owners prepare for upcoming MumFest

MumFest
MumFest(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Employees at Carolina Creations in downtown New Bern were busy Wednesday preparing for thousands of visitors.

“This is a breath of fresh air for things to be returning back to normal,” Virginia Spencer, owner of Carolina Creations said.

Last year the pandemic had different plans for the annual celebration, which caused business owners to miss out on much-needed revenue.

“It’s been a rough three years, we had the flood, then we had recovering from the flood, then we had COVID.”

Virginia Spencer, owner of Carolina Creations

Lynne Harakal is the executive director of Swiss Bear, the organization that plans MumFest. The pandemic forced them to get creative in 2020.

“We obviously had to pivot because of COVID and we had MumFeast instead,” Harakal said.

This year, the city will have both MumFest this weekend and MumFeast dining in the streets the following weekend, which will bring tens of thousands of people to the city.

“It’s very important to the city, you know, MumFest is the largest event that we offer with the city and we couldn’t do it without Swiss Bear and it’s just a big event for everyone,” New Bern city manager Foster Hughes said.

Harakal also said COVID-19 precautions are in place, like hand sanitizer stations and vendors spread apart.

“People can feel more comfortable, they don’t have to be as close to each other as they move around.”

Lynne Harakal, executive director of Swiss Bear

Organizers and business owners alike are hopeful people feel safe enough to come out and enjoy.

“We also need to have the visitors; we can’t just survive on local. So, MumFest helps to bring that in,” Spencer said.

According to Swiss Bear, about 90 to 100 thousand people attend MumFest over the two-day event.

Proceeds made over the weekend go back into the economic development of downtown New Bern.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Tobarsalas
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman

Latest News

The Great Duck Race is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Pitt County’s Great Duck Race to benefit Vidant Cancer Care this Saturday
National Night Out in Jacksonville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Some National Night Out activities rescheduled for Tuesday after cancellations
These are the stockings collected for soldiers in 2017.
Stockings for Soldiers drive underway
Nunsense
Carteret County theater group returns to the stage after Florence, pandemic