Masks optional in Beaufort County Schools starting Wednesday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - masks will be optional for students and staff in Beaufort County starting Wednesday.

The board voted 5-4 to change the current mask mandate.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman told WITN he recommended continuing to require face coverings. Cheeseman says masks will still be required on buses and other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

