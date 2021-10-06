Advertisement

Masks optional in Beaufort County Schools starting Wednesday

Other school districts across the country have made masks optional in the classroom. (Jackson...
Other school districts across the country have made masks optional in the classroom. (Jackson County)(WLOX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - masks will be optional for students and staff in Beaufort County starting Wednesday.

The board voted 5-4 to change the current mask mandate.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman told WITN he recommended continuing to require face coverings. Cheeseman says masks will still be required on buses and other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Tobarsalas
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman
Jose Ponce
Runaway teen in Beaufort County

Latest News

Woman sent to prison for social security fraud
Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
Officials: Multiple Brian Laundrie sightings reported in North Carolina
Polly Rollinson
Teacher of the Week: Polly Rollinson from Tyrrell Elementary School
After another court ruling, NC House back to redistricting
Jacksonville looking for input on voting maps