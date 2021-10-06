Advertisement

Lenoir County Fair is back in action

The fair has started in Lenoir County and lasts until Saturday.
The fair has started in Lenoir County and lasts until Saturday.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a lot to look forward to at the Lenoir County Fair this year, including friendly faces, lots of activities, rides for all ages and lots of food.

Just off of NC 11 South in Kinston, the Lenoir County Fair is celebrating its 66th year.

Lloyd Moody, a fair coordinator, said they are anxiously excited and optimistic about the rest of the week in Kinston.

As far as COVID-19 protocols, Moody says guests are recommended to stay one cow apart when at the fair.

While maintaining distance, there are nearly 20 different food options to choose from this year, serving anything from turkey legs, roasted corn, blooming onions, Oreos and so much more.

The fair runs until Oct. 9th and opens at 5 p.m. every day this week and 1 p.m. on Saturday

General admission is $6 through Friday for adults and students K-12. General admission on Saturday is $7.00.

Children four and under are free all week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Tobarsalas
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
The school is coming under fire for a racially charged classroom lesson.
Teacher resigns from Winterville Charter Academy after “racially insensitive lesson”
James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman

Latest News

Boosters and antibodies offered in Onslow County.
Booster shots and antibodies are available in Onslow County
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm and humid; Isolated showers
Elliot Frank highlights Hispanic heritage by playing a "zapateado," on Wednesday.
ECU honors Hispanic heritage with guitar series
Police released surveillance photos of the mall break-in.
Kinston police investigate another break-in at Vernon Park Mall