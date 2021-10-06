Lenoir County Fair is back in action

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a lot to look forward to at the Lenoir County Fair this year, including friendly faces, lots of activities, rides for all ages and lots of food.

Just off of NC 11 South in Kinston, the Lenoir County Fair is celebrating its 66th year.

“If you haven’t been to a fair in a long time, I can assure you it’s nothing what you might be expecting. It’s an experience you should share with your children. Something you’ll enjoy and it’s a memory you’ll have for the rest of your life.”

Lloyd Moody, a fair coordinator, said they are anxiously excited and optimistic about the rest of the week in Kinston.

As far as COVID-19 protocols, Moody says guests are recommended to stay one cow apart when at the fair.

While maintaining distance, there are nearly 20 different food options to choose from this year, serving anything from turkey legs, roasted corn, blooming onions, Oreos and so much more.

The fair runs until Oct. 9th and opens at 5 p.m. every day this week and 1 p.m. on Saturday

General admission is $6 through Friday for adults and students K-12. General admission on Saturday is $7.00.

Children four and under are free all week.

