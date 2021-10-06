Kinston police investigate another break-in at Vernon Park Mall

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are asking for your help in trying to solve a break-in at the Vernon Park Mall.

The break-in happened on Sunday and was discovered as police were doing business checks.

They were able to get surveillance video of a group of people inside the mall. Police said this is the third time within the past month that there has been a break-in or vandalism at the mall.

This is another photo that police provided us. (Kinston police)

Belk remains the only business open at the once-bustling mall, which was recently sold.

Anyone with information on this break-in should call Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

