Kinston police investigate another break-in at Vernon Park Mall
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are asking for your help in trying to solve a break-in at the Vernon Park Mall.
The break-in happened on Sunday and was discovered as police were doing business checks.
They were able to get surveillance video of a group of people inside the mall. Police said this is the third time within the past month that there has been a break-in or vandalism at the mall.
Belk remains the only business open at the once-bustling mall, which was recently sold.
Anyone with information on this break-in should call Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.