Kinston man charged with attempted murder for September shooting
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday.
Officers say they arrested 24-year-old Nigel Wiggins on Sept. 17th and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
We’re told police found further evidence that connected Wiggins with shooting 27-year-old Tyreke Mills on Sept. 15th. Mills had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated and released from the hospital.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Wiggins was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Wiggins awaits federal prosecution.
