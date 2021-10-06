Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Isolated showers

A combination of a front and a tropical disturbance will enhance shower chances late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: As the high-pressure system off our coast moves eastward, cloud cover will become more prevalent through the workweek. The combined effects of a cold front and a tropical disturbance will give us a decent chance to see some showers for the later part of this week. It will be a warm week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend. Our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very low as rainfall totals each day will be less than .50″ for any areas which see raindrops.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with just a stray shower possible. High of 83. Rain chance: 10%. Wind: NE-7.

Thursday

Scattered showers and isolated storms under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy. High of 80. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: E10 G15

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered showers. High of81. Rain chance 40%. Wind: E 5-10.

