Jacksonville looking for input on voting maps

After another court ruling, NC House back to redistricting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Jacksonville will have a chance to share how they think our state’s voting maps should be redrawn.

The City of Jacksonville is hosting a public comment session Wednesday at City Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Residents can view the current voting ward maps, view map options for redrawing, and give feedback to the Redistricting Advisory Committee on how the General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee is made up of 7 Jacksonville citizens selected by the mayor and city council.

Lawmakers are required to redraw the districts every 10 years with updated census data. The latest data shows our state’s population grew and the state gained a 14th additional seat in Congress.

There will be another meeting on November 3. Masks are required at tonight’s meeting.

You can also submit your input here.

