Jacksonville holds National Night Out events

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -National Night Out was finally able to take place in Jacksonville Tuesday after being postponed twice this year.

The event was split up into three locations to limit the number of people in a single area.

The Riverwalk location featured food trucks and vendors as well as live music.

Law enforcement officers in charge of coordinating the event and local officials were glad they were finally able to get out and meet with community members.

Chris Funcke, Jacksonville Police says, “We had to do something. With 2020 and everything that was going on, not just coronavirus, our community, we have the support of our community and we wanted to do something to show our community how much we care about them.”

A bike raffle for children was held at the Jacksonville Commons and a drive-thru display of law enforcement vehicles and equipment was held at Catalyst church.

