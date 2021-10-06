Advertisement

Jacksonville holds National Night Out events

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -National Night Out was finally able to take place in Jacksonville Tuesday after being postponed twice this year.

The event was split up into three locations to limit the number of people in a single area.

The Riverwalk location featured food trucks and vendors as well as live music.

Law enforcement officers in charge of coordinating the event and local officials were glad they were finally able to get out and meet with community members.

Chris Funcke, Jacksonville Police says, “We had to do something. With 2020 and everything that was going on, not just coronavirus, our community, we have the support of our community and we wanted to do something to show our community how much we care about them.”

A bike raffle for children was held at the Jacksonville Commons and a drive-thru display of law enforcement vehicles and equipment was held at Catalyst church.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
The protesters were calling attention to the military lockup of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
Protest in Onslow County for jailed Marine officer

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Summery weather; Showers late week
NCEL 10-05-21
NCEL 10-05-21
Mega Millions 10-05-21
ECU Thet Chi member Austin Hunter responds after an arrest was made in response to a fraudulent...
ECU Theta Chi member speaks out about racist social media post