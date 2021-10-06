ECU honors Hispanic heritage with guitar series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a classroom at A.J. Fletcher Music Center at East Carolina University on Wednesday, guitar professor Elliot Frank warmed up his fingers before playing a melody written by a Spanish composer.

“This is a piece that’s basically an appropriation of a flamenco idiom and played on the classic guitar,” Frank said.

“It’s a Spanish dance called a ‘Zapateado,’ and there are numerous examples of Latin American music that sound just like it.”

Frank started the concert series five years ago in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting Spanish and Latin American music.

“So much of the music that we play is written by Spanish and Latin American composers. The guitar is very much a music of Hispanic culture.”

Although the music remained the same for Frank, five years of organizing the concert series have taught him something else.

“I’m playing some new pieces on my portion of the concert that I have not played before,” Frank said.

“My portion is all Spanish music, which is actually a little different because usually... I play a lot of South American music also, so this year I’m exploring kind of the roots of where that all came from.”

Damon Chrismon, a sophomore at ECU, has weekly lessons with Frank.

Chrismon is one of several students who will have the opportunity to learn from the featured guest artists from Oct. 9-10 as part of the Hispanic Heritage Guitar Weekend.

“It’s really cool to see the different influences that cultures have on music, especially Latin American music in particular.”

For Frank, this year’s return to in-person concerts is meaningful after having gone virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It’s just nice to be doing this and seeing people I haven’t seen in a long time except through a computer screen,” Frank said. “Getting people to appreciate the heritage of the guitar and that it’s one of the expressions of this culture.”

