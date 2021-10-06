Construction underway for Intersect East project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University and Greenville broke ground Tuesday on a big project described as the new gateway to downtown Greenville.

Intersect East is being touted as an entirely new type of innovation hub that will allow companies to optimize their success through direct physical and academic access to ECU.

The project is located on a 19-acre area near Uptown Greenville and is a public-private partnership between ECU and Elliott Sidewalk Communities.

The first phase of the project will convert three historic buildings and warehouse space within the existing area located at Tenth and Evans Street into unique office space.

Timothy Elliott, Elliott Sidewalk Communities Managing Partner says, “This is a tremendous day for Greenville and or us. We want to move this economy forward and this is a beautiful location. It’s a great opportunity to bring jobs and culture and frankly good downtown living to the community.”

Merrill Flood, ECU Millennial Campus Planning Director says, “What used to be like the entrance to the tobacco market will be a gateway to technology and design.”

The first phase of the project is slated to cost around $40 million. The full project is expected to cost $310 million.

