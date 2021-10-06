Advertisement

Construction underway for Intersect East project

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Intersect East Project at East Carolina University.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Intersect East Project at East Carolina University.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University and Greenville broke ground Tuesday on a big project described as the new gateway to downtown Greenville.

Intersect East is being touted as an entirely new type of innovation hub that will allow companies to optimize their success through direct physical and academic access to ECU.

The project is located on a 19-acre area near Uptown Greenville and is a public-private partnership between ECU and Elliott Sidewalk Communities.

The first phase of the project will convert three historic buildings and warehouse space within the existing area located at Tenth and Evans Street into unique office space.

Timothy Elliott, Elliott Sidewalk Communities Managing Partner says, “This is a tremendous day for Greenville and or us. We want to move this economy forward and this is a beautiful location. It’s a great opportunity to bring jobs and culture and frankly good downtown living to the community.”

Merrill Flood, ECU Millennial Campus Planning Director says, “What used to be like the entrance to the tobacco market will be a gateway to technology and design.”

The first phase of the project is slated to cost around $40 million. The full project is expected to cost $310 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
The protesters were calling attention to the military lockup of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
Protest in Onslow County for jailed Marine officer

Latest News

Mental health, communications professionals speak on social media negativity
Mental health, communications professionals speak on social media negativity
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
A post office in Farmville has been named after Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr., who passed...
Post office named in honor of Congressman Walter Jones Jr.
ECU researchers looking for volunteers to test Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug
ECU researchers looking for volunteers to test Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug