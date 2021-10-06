Advertisement

Booster shots and antibodies are available in Onslow County

Boosters and antibodies offered in Onslow County.
Boosters and antibodies offered in Onslow County.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - StarMed Healthcare administered booster shots to non-immunocompromised or elderly patients on Wednesday.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered as a booster shot to those who work in healthcare, frontline workers and professions frequently exposed to the virus.

Elizabeth Bryde, a healthcare worker in Onslow County said, “I was happy. Just so that I can be around family and friends, feel comfortable that I’m not going to spread anything to them because of where I work. That was just a very big concern for me.”

In addition to booster shots, StarMed also provided monoclonal antibody treatment to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are taken from two people who have antibodies for COVID-19, and are then injected into patients who test positive for the virus.

The antibody treatment is only a temporary fix that wears off after 30 days.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer of StarMed Healthcare, says the antibody treatment, “can decrease the chance of death by 70%, decrease hospitalization by 87%. It can decrease the severity of symptoms by up to two weeks. But it’s a bandaid.”

