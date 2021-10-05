Woman accused of stealing car with five kids inside in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is accused of stealing a car with five children inside after a car crash.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says a man driving a car with five children inside stopped to help those involved in a car crash in Grandy at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Highway 158.

Deputies say one of the drivers involved in the crash, Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the kids inside.

Markell headed north on Caratoke Highway and pulled into the Hop Inn. Deputies say she ran away but was quickly taken into custody.

Officials say the children were “extremely shaken,” but not harmed.

Markell was charged with five counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident, and larceny of a motor vehicle. She has been placed under a $210,000 bond and is being held at the Currituck County Detention Center.

